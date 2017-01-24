Columbia Falls’ Bowman Named Class A Activities Director of the Year

Troy Bowman was recently named the Class A Activities Director of the Year.

Bowman, who has served as A.D. at Columbia Falls for the last five years, was selected by fellow activities directors across the state and received the honor at the recent Montana High School Association meeting.

Along with A.D. duties, Bowman is also the head trainer for the school’s athletic teams. He also teaches an athletic training class.

“Troy Bowman is one of the most committed, professional people I’ve ever worked with,” Columbia Falls High School Principal Scott Gaiser said. “In his five years serving as both AD and athletic trainer, Troy has generously shared his time and talents, always going the extra mile to serve our students, our coaches and the school as a whole. Even under the pressure of a stressful position, Troy is a calming presence.

“He relates to students, staff and parents alike through his respectful demeanor and his willingness to listen. Troy’s hard work and dedication have no doubt been instrumental to the success of Columbia Falls teams, who have won multiple state and division championships during his tenure as AD. There is no doubt he deserves to be recognized as one of the best in his field with this award.”