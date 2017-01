National Signing Day is Feb. 1, marking the first official day when high school seniors can sign letters of intent for college football.

The Flathead Chapter of the Grizzly Scholarship will host the 2017 Griz Football Signing Day Social in Kalispell on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The event, which introduces the Class of 2017 and welcomes back third-year head coach Bob Stitt, will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $10.