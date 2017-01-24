No-Wake Zone Proposed for Flathead Lake’s Cromwell Channel

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is seeking public comment on new no-wake zones proposed on three different waterbodies, including Flathead Lake.

Four petitions were submitted to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission last fall. The commission voted to initiate the rule-making process on the petitions. This process includes public hearings, which are being held in February. The commission is tentatively scheduled to make a final decision on the proposed rules at their regular April meeting.

A no-wake zone is proposed on Flathead Lake in the Cromwell Channel at its narrowest section. The zone, as proposed, would be approximately 800 feet long or as marked by buoys. The petition was brought to address safety concerns, shoreline erosion, user conflicts and property damage, according to state officials.

The public hearing on the Flathead Lake no wake zones will be Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at the FWP Region 1 headquarters, 490 N. Meridian Rd., in Kalispell.

A no-wake zone is being proposed for the Madison River arm of Ennis Lake from the North Ennis Lake Bridge to the Madison Dam. The petition to the commission pointed out the popularity of this 1.3-mile section of the Madison, its narrowness, and the need to increase safety and prevent potential accidents.

Two petitions were received for Fort Peck. On the Bay of Park Grove, located in the Fort Peck Dredge Cuts, a no-wake zone approximately 75 feet from the shoreline is being proposed. The request was made to address safety concerns, shoreline damage, and disruption of both animal activity and non-motorized user activity.

A separate petition was received requesting to restrict Duck Creek Bay, located on Fort Peck Reservoir, to a limited no-wake zone from the boat ramp to the mouth of the bay. The request was made to address both safety concerns and property damage, as the area has a heavily-used boat ramp and camping area.

The public hearing on the no wake zone in Madison River arm of Ennis Lake will be Feb. 15 at FWP’s Region 3 headquarters in Bozeman, 1400 S. 19th Ave., at 6 p.m.

The public hearing on the Fort Peck no wake zones will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Fort Peck Multi-Species Fish Hatchery in Fort Peck.