What’s Happening?

6:14 a.m. A truck was reported stolen in Kalispell.

9:22 a.m. A vehicle struck a mailbox before getting stuck in a snowbank.

12:23 p.m. A Kila resident helped free a deer that was struck in a fence. Once they got the animal out, however, they realized that both of its back legs were broken, so they called the sheriff’s office requesting that someone drive out there and put it out of its misery.

12:26 p.m. A stray dog was sitting in a Lakeside front yard.

2:05 p.m. A Whitefish resident reported that a stray dog was running around City Beach. They were unable to catch the cunning canine.

2:38 p.m. A Kalispell man called to report that someone broke into his house and stole “a bunch of chainsaws.”

3:56 p.m. A Kalispell resident called law enforcement to complain about a plow truck pushing snow into his fence. The dispatcher told the man that it was unfortunate that his fence was damaged but that it was not a criminal issue.

6:09 p.m. A television reporter called to ask if anything was going on. The dispatcher said they couldn’t think of anything.