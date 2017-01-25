Arrests Made in Helena Motel Shooting Death

HELENA — Law enforcement officers have arrested the suspect in a shooting death at a motel in Helena.

Police told the Independent Record (bit.ly/2jqJ8n0) that 41-year-old Brandon James LeClair was arrested Wednesday in Boulder.

LeClair was the subject of an arrest warrant for deliberate homicide in the death early Wednesday of 31-year-old Kenneth Purcell.

Officers also arrested a 30-year-old woman — Travis Holly Stephens — on suspicion of felony criminal possession of methamphetamine. Court records said she told police that LeClair and Purcell had a physical fight before the shooting.

The woman said she and LeClair had driven to the Helena motel from Butte Tuesday night, but she would not say why. She said Purcell also was in the room at the Motel 6.

She said the two men argued, Purcell hit LeClair in the head with a whiskey bottle and then kicked him.

Court records say she told police the men continued to fight as they went out into the parking lot, and she heard gunfire. She said she did not witness the shooting, but saw LaClair run away.