Economic Forecast Events Scheduled for Kalispell

Kalispell is hosting a pair of economic outlook seminars next month.

The Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana will continue its 42nd Annual Economic Outlook Series with presentations in Kalispell on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Montana West Economic Development is hosting its 15th annual Flathead Forecast on Feb. 21 at Flathead Valley Community College.

The keynote address of the BBER event is “The High Wage Jobs Puzzle – Finding Montana’s Place in the New Geography of Jobs” and will be presented by BBER Associate Director Bryce Ward.

The program will address the following question: In a time when some well-prepared Montana graduates migrate out of state to locations with developed industries and occupations where skilled, creative workers are abundant, what can Montana possibly do?

“This program examines what these changes might mean for Montana’s economy,” Ward said. “It also questions if Montana, particularly its entrepreneurs, can figure out how to develop a more robust ‘knowledge economy’ – an economy that allows more of Montana’s young, creative and ambitious people to remain in the state.”

Also, with the state Legislature in session, the program will address possible budget reductions. It aims to answer common questions such as: Is the state running out of money? Is Montana’s economy in decline?

“These types of questions concerning all Montanans will be addressed throughout the outlook seminars,” said Patrick Barkey, BBER director.

The seminars also will present the U.S., Montana and local area economic outlooks. The programs will highlight a local industry along with other important economic sectors. There will be a panel discussion, moderated by well-known media consultant Ian Marquand, featuring local experts and presenters giving attendees the opportunity to interact and ask questions of the panel.

Registration costs $85, which includes the “Montana Economic Report 2017,” a complimentary USB drive pre-loaded with the PowerPoint presentation slides, a book of the black- and-white PowerPoint presentations, lunch and a one-year subscription to Montana Business Quarterly, BBER’s award-winning business journal. Continuing education credits are available. Groups of five or more can receive a discount by registering online at http://www.bber.umt.edu/.

The MWED event, scheduled to start with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at Flathead Valley Community College, will feature Joe Mahon, the regional economist for the Minneapolis Federal Reserve as the keynote speaker.

Joining Mahon will be area specialists, including Flathead Valley real estate appraiser Jim Kelley.

The MWED event is $20 for members and $30 for the general public. To register, visit here.