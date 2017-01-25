Gianforte Seeks to Run in Special Election for U.S. House

Greg Gianforte announces his candidacy for Governor of Montana as Ray and Ladeine Thompson cheer during a campaign event at Thompson Precision in Kalispell on Jan. 20, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

HELENA — Recent gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte plans to seek the Republican nomination in a special election for Montana’s U.S. House seat.

GOP Chairman Jeff Essmann says the Bozeman businessman paid his $1,740 filing fee on Wednesday.

Gianforte joins four other Republicans who have paid that fee to be considered in a special nominating convention after U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke vacates his seat. Democrats will hold their own convention to select a candidate.

Zinke is expected to be confirmed as President Donald Trump’s Interior secretary.

Gianforte did not immediately return a call for comment.

He lost in his first run for office in November to Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

The four others who have paid the GOP’s filing fee are state Sen. Ed Buttrey, former Sen. Ken Miller, 2014 U.S. House candidate Drew Turiano and former state Rep. Bill Rehbein.