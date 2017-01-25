Idaho Man Found in Yaak Was Shot to Death

A 31-year-old Idaho man found dead in the Yaak earlier this month was shot multiple times, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Roby Bowe.

The victim has been identified as Travis Gillett.

According to law enforcement, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased man on the weekend of Jan. 14. At the time the death was labeled as “suspicious” but officials offered few details. An autopsy completed last week found Gillett was shot multiple times.

Bowe said there are no suspects at this time and the shooting remains under investigation.

“We’re still getting leads. We’re still talking people and we’re still gathering evidence,” he said.