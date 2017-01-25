Man Shot to Death at Helena Motel, Another Man Sought

HELENA — A 31-year-old man was shot to death at a Helena motel early Wednesday and a judge has issued an arrest warrant for Brandon LeClair on a deliberate homicide charge.

Helena police say the shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Officers found the victim in the parking lot of the Motel 6. His name hasn’t been released.

Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley set LeClair’s bond at $250,000, the Independent Record reported.

LeClair is a 41-year-old white man with a felony criminal record. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket. Officers caution he may be armed.

LeClair, who lived in Billings at the time, was sentenced to five years in federal prison in 2007 after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had been convicted in federal court in 1999 for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and was sentenced to just over three years in prison. LeClair completed his probation in November 2014, according to federal court records.

An arrest warrant with a $50,000 bond was issued in Deer Lodge County after LeClair failed to appear in court in early November for a felony drug possession charge, court records show. LeClair is named in another arrest warrant in West Yellowstone, police said.