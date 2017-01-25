Manufacturing Expo, Mini Maker Faire Seeking Exhibitors

Applications from makers and manufacturers who would like to exhibit their work during the upcoming Manufacturing and Technology Expo and Kalispell Mini Maker Faire are being accepted through 5 p.m., Jan. 28.

There is no cost to exhibitors and applications should be submitted through kalispell.makerfaire.com/expo.

The Kalispell Mini Maker Faire will take place Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Manufacturing and Technology Expo will occur on Friday, Feb. 24 and is a chance for manufacturers to connect with and excite the emerging workforce about modern day manufacturing.

Manufacturers and makers with exhibits that highlight the innovation, problem solving, and collaboration skills needed in manufacturing are encouraged to participate during the Manufacturing and Technology Expo. Maker exhibits that are interactive, highlight the process of making things and embrace the do-it-yourself spirit are preferred during the Kalispell Mini Maker Faire. Any exhibitors that are able to participate both days are strongly encouraged to do so.

The two-day event is meant to to inspire and empower the next generation of innovators and will be hosted by the combined efforts of ImagineIF Libraries, FVCC, Kalispell Public Schools, Montana West Economic Development, the Montana Manufacturing Extension Center and the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce.

Schools from across Northwest Montana will be bringing middle school and high school students to the event, which runs from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Manufacturers will demonstrate what they do and offer hands on activities to engage students.

The original Maker Faire event was held in San Mateo, Calif., in 2006. Since then the San Mateo Maker Faire has grown to feature more than 1,000 makers and more than 130,000 attendees. Community-driven Mini Maker Faires are now being produced around the world. The Kalispell Mini Maker Faire is independently organized and operated under license from Maker Media, Inc.

To learn more about the Manufacturing and Technology Expo and Kalispell Mini Maker Faire, visit kalispell.makerfaire.com/expo or contact Megan Glidden with ImagineIF Libraries at (406) 758-2191.