Panel Changes Bill to Restrict Release of Mug Shots

HELENA — A panel of Montana lawmakers has taken a bill making mug shots public information and amended it to do the opposite.

The House Judiciary Committee changed the bill Wednesday to bar the release of booking photographs until a person is convicted of a crime, with exceptions.

Committee Chairman Alan Doane says he believes releasing booking photos at the time of arrest goes against the concept that a person is innocent until proven guilty. The Bloomfield Republican compared it to another bill that aims to protect victims of so-called “revenge porn.”

The panel tabled the bill to give interested parties that chance to weigh in on the change.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Frank Garner of Kalispell says the original measure had the support of both law enforcement and news media. He says he doesn’t support the change.