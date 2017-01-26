Kalispell Hospital Implements Visitor Restrictions Amid Flu Outbreak

Amy Root, a nursing assistant at Kalispell Regional Medical Center, works in the Intermediate Care unit at the hospital in Kalispell. Lido Vizzutti | Flathead Beacon

Due to an increase in flu cases across the Flathead Valley, Kalispell Regional Medical Center has implemented temporary visitor restrictions at its facility.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare announced Jan. 25 that children under 12 are prohibited from visiting the hospital and patients may have up to two visitors at a time. All visitors are strongly encouraged to sanitize or wash their hands before entering the hospital and should not visit if they are experiencing symptoms such as coughing, sniffling or nausea.

Several counties across Montana, including Flathead and Lake, are experiencing widespread influenza outbreaks, according to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. Flu activity spiked in recent weeks with 544 cases and 33 hospitalizations reported across the state since Jan. 8.

In Flathead County, there have been 240 cases and 19 hospitalizations in recent months. There have been three influenza-related deaths, according to local health officials. A majority of the cases have occurred since mid December, with a noticeable spike in recent weeks.