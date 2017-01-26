10:13 a.m. Two days after “a bunch of chainsaws” were reported stolen in Kalispell, more chainsaws went missing.

11:25 a.m. A Lakeside house was broken into.

12:43 p.m. A man reported being chased by a “pack” of small dogs in Columbia Falls.

1:15 p.m. A snowboard was reported stolen on Big Mountain.

6:03 p.m. A Whitefish resident reported hearing some “bangs” outside. It could be fireworks, the caller said, or it could be something worse.

7:09 p.m. A Whitefish resident called with concerns about the fake news website his grandson was reading.

8:12 p.m. A truck was parked too close to the train tracks. The owner said the vehicle had died, but they were able to restart it and move it to safety.

8:48 p.m. A breakup in Bigfork was not going well.

9:58 p.m. Five horses were running down Swan River Road in Bigfork.