OPI Hires Investigator to Look into Test Score Reporting

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Office of Public Instruction is hiring an outside investigator to review policies related to reporting student proficiency data to the federal government.

Superintendent Elsie Arntzen announced last week that some test data submitted last year was “falsified.”

Montana juniors take the ACT test rather than Smarter Balanced tests to cut the amount of time students spend taking standardized tests.

The federal form used to report student test results allows only responses for proficiency categories. The ACT does not rate proficiency, but results in a score from 1 to 32.

Former Superintendent Denise Juneau has said officials entered the students’ ACT test results as “proficient” and intended to revise it later.

OPI spokesman Dylan Klapmeier said Friday that Arntzen found no documentation indicating the Department of Education knew Montana was submitting incorrect information.