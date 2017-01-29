Political Games at OPI

With all the recent press from OPI, I have yet to see a platform of what Elsie Arntzen means by putting Montana students first. During a critical time when she could (should!) be advocating for state public education bills, including much needed increases for special education funding and school funding to serve 19-yea- olds, the superintendent was apparently too busy to attend these hearings!

It appears from the press coverage she has been too busy unraveling programs that do put Montana kids first including Graduation Matters and the ACT assessment for high school students. Even though both of these issues had a groundswell of support from the field of educators across Montana, it seems Elsie’s politics have clearly clouded her view of what it means to put Montana kids first. Political games do not belong in the business of education our children, Ms. Arntzen, and your shenanigans are not going unnoticed.

Jenny Wallace

Helena