Lobbyists Weigh in on Bill Requiring Boat Stickers

BOZEMAN — Boaters would need a $25 sticker to be able to access state fishing sites under a bill proposed at the Legislature.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Montana Wildlife Federation and Montana Trout Unlimited lobbyists told lawmakers that boat stickers were a good idea but that requiring them for vehicles would be more effective.

Federation lobbyist Ben Lamb said not all anglers use boats.

Boat stickers are expected to generate $2.9 million in 2018 for maintenance and preventing invasive species.

The governor’s budget office estimates the stickers will bring in $4.4 million annually after 2018.

Republican Rep. Alan Redfield proposed the bill.