Lobbyists Weigh in on Bill Requiring Boat Stickers

Boaters would need a $25 sticker to be able to access state fishing sites under a proposed bill

By Associated Press // // Latest Headlines, Outdoors

BOZEMAN — Boaters would need a $25 sticker to be able to access state fishing sites under a bill proposed at the Legislature.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Montana Wildlife Federation and Montana Trout Unlimited lobbyists told lawmakers that boat stickers were a good idea but that requiring them for vehicles would be more effective.

Federation lobbyist Ben Lamb said not all anglers use boats.

Boat stickers are expected to generate $2.9 million in 2018 for maintenance and preventing invasive species.

The governor’s budget office estimates the stickers will bring in $4.4 million annually after 2018.

Republican Rep. Alan Redfield proposed the bill.

  • Colorado made $150 million in legal marijuana taxes in 2016. We could make that in Montana, thus negating the need for boat taxes.

    Sadly, we have too many old codgers in this state that are stuck in their ways to do something so common-sense as that.

    But hey, keep voting for these idiots. It’s your pocketbook.

