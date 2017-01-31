EXPLORE: Glacier Institute’s Winter Tracking Class

The Glacier Institute is hosting a daylong winter tracking class in Glacier National Park on Feb. 4. Participants meet at the Apgar Village to put on snowshoes and enjoy the park during its “quiet” season. During the daylong adventure, people will learn how to track animals and see how they hunt, forage and survive in the winter. Denny Olson leads the class. Participants are required to bring warm clothing, snowshoes, a notebook, binoculars and a lunch. The course costs $65.

Winter is a great time to explore Glacier Park without having to deal with the crowds. Besides classes like those offered by the institute, the park is lush with opportunities to snowshoe, cross-country ski and even camp if you have the right gear.

For more information visit www.glacierinstitute.org.