Senate Committee Approves Zinke to Lead Interior

The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Tuesday approved Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke as President Trump’s nominee to lead the Secretary of the Interior.

Zinke, Montana’s lone representative, was reported favorably by a vote of 16–6 by the committee.

Chairman Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, supported Zinke’s nomination along with the full slate of committee Republicans and four Democrats.

The nomination now heads to the Senate floor for confirmation, which requires a simple majority vote.

The committee on Tuesday also approved former Texas Gov. Rick Perry as Trump’s nomination for Secretary of Energy.

“I look forward to partnering with Congressman Zinke and Gov. Perry, who will lead departments that contribute significantly to our nation’s economic prosperity and national security,” Murkowski said. “I am eager to work with Congressman Zinke to restore balance and trust to the management of our public lands, and with Gov. Perry to address high energy costs in rural Alaska, among other challenges. Given the bipartisan support that both nominees received today, I am hopeful that their nominations will be taken up and confirmed quickly by the full Senate.”

Zinke, a Republican who was re-elected to the U.S. House in November, went before the committee on Jan. 17, enduring a four-hour hearing that touched on federal land transfers, climate change, Native American rights, sexual harassment against women in the National Park Service, and energy and natural resource extraction on public land.

The Interior Department has responsibility for energy leases on millions of acres of federal lands and waters around the U.S., as well as for conservation of national parks and forests.