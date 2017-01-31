Two Applicants Seek to Become Montana’s New Campaign Watchdog

BOZEMAN – Only two people have expressed interest in replacing Montana’s commissioner of political practices by filing applications by last week’s deadline.

Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that Jonathan Motl’s term as commissioner expired Jan. 1. But he’s still serving in the position while the Montana Supreme Court considers a lawsuit that aims to keep him in office.

Michael Larson of Billings submitted his application to be the state’s new campaign watchdog last week. Larson was previously a Billings city commissioner and is now a regional supervisor for the Department of Health and Human Services’ adult protective services.

The other applicant, Jaime MacNaughton of Helena, has been the chief legal counsel to the commissioner since 2013.

State law requires a selection committee to send the names of between two and five applicants to the governor for review.