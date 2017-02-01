8:33 a.m. Someone ran over a Bigfork mailbox.

10:09 a.m. A hungry herd of cows was reported near Niarada.

10:41 a.m. A Kalispell man called police to complain that he keeps getting hassled every time he crosses the border into the United States. Apparently someone with a very similar name has been up to no good, but the man insists it’s not him.

2:41 p.m. The Niarada cow crisis continued. A second caller reported that the cows were starving, some were clearly dead, and others were wandering in the middle of the road.

2:54 p.m. Someone stole a Mike’s Hard Cranberry Lemonade from a Kalispell gas station.

5:43 p.m. A Columbia Falls man thinks his ex-wife stole his semi-truck.