Police Find a Pound of Meth in Butte Woman’s Car

HELENA — Police reported finding a pound of methamphetamine along with marijuana in a car belonging to a Butte woman who was in Helena with a convicted drug dealer who is now charged in a fatal shooting.

The Independent Record reports 30-year-old Travis Holly Stephens is charged with two counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. She has not entered a plea. Her bail is set at $150,000.

Prosecutors say Stephens traveled to Helena with 41-year-old Brandon LeClair on Jan. 24 and that they met with 31-year-old Kenneth Lee Purcell Jr. at the Motel 6. Stephens told officers the men fought in the motel room before moving to the parking lot, where Purcell was shot to death early on Jan. 25. LeClair is charged with deliberate homicide. His bail is set at $250,000.