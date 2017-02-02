CSKT Chairman Promotes Compromise Among Lawmakers in Speech

HELENA — The chairman of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes says lawmakers should come together to compromise for the sake of Montana residents.

As he addressed the Legislature on Wednesday, Vernon Finley said the strength of the state comes from its ability to have opposite viewpoints come together for the benefit of Montana.

Finley described the Legislature as a working marriage of opposites. He said that the country is facing a challenging time on a national level, but asked Montana lawmakers to stay true to their values.

Finley’s calls for unity and respect echoed earlier pleas made by legislators when the 2017 session started last month and by the governor in his State of the State speech last week.