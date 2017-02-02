Googly-Eyed Robber

8:12 a.m. A dog in Evergreen bit a pizza delivery guy.

9:37 a.m. A Kalispell woman called to report that two other women have been following her everywhere.

10:35 a.m. A dog was running down the street in front of a bar in Coram.

11:45 a.m. A disagreement developed between two Columbia Falls neighbors. Apparently, the neighbor’s dogs share toys by passing them through a hole in the fence, but one of the neighbors does not approve of the toys that are being shared between the two pups.

4:17 p.m. A fight erupted over a camper at a Coram bar.

9:36 p.m. A Kalispell apartment was allegedly “ransacked.”

9:44 p.m. A Whitefish bartender was punched in the nose.

11:05 p.m. Two men walked into a Kalispell store asking what time the establishment closed. One of them had “googly eyes” and was looking for security cameras. The caller thinks googly eyes and his sidekick are going to come back and rob the place at a later date.