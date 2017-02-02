Judge Asked to Lift Hold on Yellowstone Irrigation Dam

Dam would divert irrigation water for 55,000 acres of croplands in Montana and North Dakota

By MATTHEW BROWN, Associated Press // // AP Story, Latest Headlines, News & Features

BILLINGS — U.S. government attorneys have asked a federal judge to lift an injunction blocking a proposed irrigation dam on the Yellowstone River that critics say could doom an endangered fish.

Federal agencies want to start construction on the $57 million project in July, almost two years after U.S. District Judge Brian Morris issued an injunction in response to a lawsuit from wildlife advocates.

Further delay could result in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers using money currently set aside for the project for other purposes, Justice Department attorneys said in court documents filed Wednesday night.

The dam would divert irrigation water for 55,000 acres of croplands in Montana and North Dakota. It would include a 2-mile fish bypass channel northeast of Glendive, Montana, so that decades-old pallid sturgeon could reach upstream spawning grounds.

In blocking construction as it was set to begin in September 2015, Morris agreed with critics who said the Corps and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation had not shown that the bypass would work.

Pallid sturgeon can reach 6 feet in length, live up to 50 years and are known for a distinctive, long snout that’s changed little over millions of years. They’ve been around since the time of dinosaurs but suffered widespread decline after dams were built along the Missouri River system in recent decades.

Only about 125 wild sturgeon survive in the Yellowstone. A government-sponsored restoration program for the species ranks among the most expensive for any imperiled wildlife.

Federal officials completed further environmental studies last year and concluded that the channel was the sturgeon’s best hope.

“This species simply cannot tolerate further delay,” Justice Department attorney Coby Howell wrote in the request to lift the injunction. “Each year that goes by without reliable passage denies the vast majority of pallid sturgeon the opportunity to spawn in the Yellowstone River’s upper reaches.”

The dam would supply water to about 400 farms that produce sugar beets, barley, wheat and other crops. Irrigation users have backed the government in its defense of a lawsuit against the project by Defenders of Wildlife and the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Scientists from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and independent experts who reviewed the government’s latest studies have expressed doubt that sturgeon would use the bypass.

Biologists have said the best option for sturgeon would be to remove an existing rock weir at the site of the proposed dam so the fish could pass freely up the river. That idea was rejected by federal officials as too costly because it would require the installation of pumps to provide water to farmers.

  • We need that farmland so we can feed our already overweight population, and make our Ag producers a lot of money exporting to other areas of the world.

    Why should the fish matter? It’s hard to convince people they do. I know – I worked for the Fish and Wildlife Service for 2 years as a clerk taking phone calls from people that cared about them.

    I wish we could read more on the long-term effects of our dams on the downriver Missouri Ag land. Those areas no longer receive the nutrient-rich mountain runoff because of those dams. The soil isn’t as good because of that. Sure, there might not be floods anymore, but we have to use Monsanto on everything we grow.

    It’s a broken system, environmentally and most of all spiritually.

    • Caddisfly

      I just wonder how much of this farmland will grow corn for ethanol, I know the amount of corn grown along the Yellowstone river has increased dramatically the last decade.

  • taxpayer22

    All the migrants want free food . need water to grow food.

  • Orion

    Interesting how everybody wants the same outcome and yet nobody agrees on anything. By not agreeing, we all agreed that these fish are doomed.
    Certainly there must be other cases of similar fish in other countries that have found a workable solution.
    Why not build a scale model on land adjacent to the Yellowstone, divert some water and transplant a few sturgeon to see if they use a channel as proposed. It could be done in a month or two and cost dramatically less than $57 Million experiment.

