Montana Hunters Could be Wearing Pink Next Season

HELENA – Big game hunters in Montana may be able to start wearing pink next season under a bill being considered by state lawmakers.

The Independent Record reports that Senate Fish and Game Committee voted 9-2 Thursday to introduce the bill that gives hunters the option to wear fluorescent pink instead of the orange they are required to wear now for safety reasons.

Republican Sen. Jennifer Fielder says legislators want to add a color option that’s “more attractive to the female hunters or guys who like pink.”

The bill faced opposition from Sen. Chas Vincent, another Republican who says hunters shouldn’t be required to wear safety colors.

A measure to make hunter orange optional failed during the 2015 Legislature.

Wisconsin passed a bill allowing hunters to wear pink last year.