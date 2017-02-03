Montana Legislature Rejects Changes to Session Spending Bill

Bullock criticized lawmakers for increasing funding for their own operations

By ASSOCIATED PRESS // // AP Story, Latest Headlines, News & Features

HELENA — The Montana Legislature won’t make any changes to a bill that Gov. Steve Bullock said disproportionately increases spending for the legislative session compared to cuts being considered across the rest of state government.

The House and Senate voted Friday to reject the Democratic governor’s amendatory veto that recommends trimming an additional $1.3 million from the so-called “feed bill,” which pays for legislative session operations.

The bill now goes back to the governor, who can sign it into law, veto it or let it become law without his signature. Bullock spokeswoman Ronja Abel says he is considering his options.

On Thursday, Bullock criticized lawmakers for increasing funding for their own operations by nearly 15 percent while planning deep spending cuts elsewhere to fix the state’s budget shortfall.

Republican lawmakers dismissed Bullock’s actions as political theater.

  • Concerned Citizen

    Typical, unethical, self serving, con men, running the show. Cut everyone else, then raise there own pay. Seems to be the way of Republican’s (and most politicians), these days.
    Hopefully Bullock will stop this BS!

