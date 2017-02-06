Former Montana Attorney General Mike Greely Dies at 76

GREAT FALLS — Former Montana Attorney General Mike Greely has died. He was 76.

Winston Greely says his father died unexpectedly on Jan. 26 at his family cabin on the Missouri River. A memorial service is planned at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11 in the old Supreme Court chambers at the Montana State Capitol.

Michael Truman Greely was born in Great Falls and attended Yale and the University of Montana law school. He served as assistant attorney general, deputy Cascade County attorney and in both houses of the state legislature.

He was elected attorney general in 1976 and served three terms. Greely ran for governor in 1988 and for Montana Supreme Court justice in 1992, losing both elections.

He finished his career in private practice.

Greely is survived by his wife, Marilyn, three children and two grandchildren.