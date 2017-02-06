Why We Need SB97 in Montana

Thank you Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, for introducing SB97 – “Prohibit Application of Foreign Laws in Montana Courts.”

For more than two centuries, hundreds of thousands of courageous men and women have given their lives to protect America’s sovereignty and freedom.

American constitutional rights must be preserved. State Legislatures have a role to play in preserving these constitutional rights. If States did not have such a role to play, why then do states have constitutions, which often mirror, echo and reinforce the U.S. Constitution.

America has unique values of liberties, which do not exist in some foreign legal systems.

Included among, but not limited to, those values and rights are:

• Freedom of religion

• Freedom of speech

• Due process

• Right to privacy

• Right to keep and bear arms

Civil and criminal law serve as the bedrock for American values: We are a nation of laws. Unfortunately, increasingly, foreign laws and legal doctrines are finding their way into U.S. courts, especially in family law cases. This is a means of imposing an agenda on the American people while circumventing the U.S. and state constitutions.

Born and raised in Belgium, I became a U.S. citizen in 1995. I fear that we might be losing our rights. Freedom of speech comes to mind. People like Brigitte Bardot in France, Oriana Fallaci in Italy, Geert Wilders in Holland and dElisabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff in Austria were hauled to court for speaking out against a certain group. Mark Steyn and Ezra Levant were summoned before a tribunal. Others were fired from their jobs.

The embrace of foreign legal systems, some of which are inherently hostile to our constitutional liberties, is a violation of the principles on which our nation was founded.

Caroline Solomon

Bigfork