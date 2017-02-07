Broken-Down and High

7:40 a.m. Someone broke into a vehicle in Coram overnight.

7:42 a.m. An employee at the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office accidentally called 911.

8:55 a.m. A Somers student brought a BB gun to school.

9:59 a.m. A Kalispell man called to report that there were suspicious footprints in the snow around his house.

10:13 a.m. A big “Australian” looking dog was wandering around Bigfork.

10:24 a.m. A Bigfork resident called to say their boss caught a feral cat but was bitten in the process.

12:06 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman heard a big bang and then lost power.

12:08 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called police to report that his vehicle was stolen. The crime got more complicated, however, when it was discovered that although he had purchased the vehicle from a friend, he didn’t actually have the title. The dispatcher told him that a stolen vehicle report could not be generated until he actually owned the car.

12:35 p.m. A hound dog named Dixie was taken to the animal shelter.

12:55 p.m. A Kalispell man called police after discovering that someone had kicked down his door and stole his Xbox.

1:49 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman said someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House called and demanded $900. The woman was advised that it was probably a scam.

5:09 p.m. Two Kalispell residents were screaming at each other for 20 or 30 minutes. The police showed up and talked to them and they agreed to keep it down for the rest of the night.

5:52 p.m. A Columbia Falls deer reportedly had a bucket stuck on its head.

6:41 p.m. A Kalispell man called to report that his neighbor was shooting his BB gun again. The last time this happened, the dog was hit.

9 p.m. An Amtrak conductor called police requesting they come pick up an intoxicated passenger who had one too many in the bar car and was bugging other passengers.

9:49 p.m. A driver in Marion called police after spotting someone broken down along U.S. Highway 2. The driver said the folks with the broken-down vehicle were clearly high on drugs because one of them was dancing in the middle of the road.

10:06 p.m. Amtrak called again to report that the man who was kicked off the train in Whitefish was now bothering people at the station. Police finally picked him up and helped him find a hotel to sleep it off.