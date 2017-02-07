Glacier Park Issues Permit For Avalanche Mitigation on Marias Pass

An avalanche near Essex swept into the Middle Fork Flathead River Thursday, March 6, 2014. Avalanche conditions have caused the closure of U.S. Highway 2 between West Glacier and East Glacier. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Glacier National Park has issued a special use permit so BNSF Railway can conduct avalanche mitigation on Marias Pass two days after a snow slide blocked the tracks east of Essex.

According to a press release, the railroad will be using a “DaisyBell,” which is a cylinder suspended from a helicopter that can shoot pressure waves at a slope to trigger a slide. The permit also allows the railroad to use hand charges and an avalauncher as a backup.

“We are working with BNSF Railway to create safe conditions for their employees and passengers along the southern boundary of the park, and will continue to work with them to find long-term solutions,” said Glacier Park Superintendent Jeff Mow.

BNSF’s main line along the southern edge of Glacier National Park was closed after the avalanche was discovered on the tracks late on Sunday. The closure has impacted dozens of freight trains and Amtrak’s Empire Builder passenger train.

As of Tuesday morning, U.S. Highway 2 remained closed over Marias Pass, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued avalanche warnings for the Whitefish, Swan and Flathead mountain ranges and the southern portion of Glacier park.

Sunday’s avalanche came at the height of a blizzard that pummeled Northwest Montana over the weekend. According to the National Weather Service, 51 inches of snow fell during the storm in East Glacier Park.

The last time Glacier Park issued a special use permit for avalanche mitigation in John F. Stevens Canyon was in 2014 when the railroad was shutdown twice in four days.