University of Montana Enrollment Drops, MSU Sets New Record

MISSOULA — Enrollment at the University of Montana has once again dropped, while Montana State University is celebrating a record-high count of students.

The Missoulian reports that both institutions announced Friday that UM totaled 12,419 students, whereas MSU counted 16,440 students. The institutions included head counts at Missoula College and Gallatin College, respectively.

The totals mean UM dropped 4.8 percent this year compared to last, and 24 percent since 2010. Meanwhile MSU saw a 4.8 percent increase in students this year.

This summer UM hired Tom Crady to serve as vice president for enrollment management and student affairs. On Friday he said he hopes to stabilize enrollment this year and increase it by 3 percent next fall.