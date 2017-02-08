Browning Digs Out After Heavy Snow, Trains Moving Again

Residents of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation were digging out from under at least 3 feet of snow while also bracing for high winds that will send the powder flying again.

The Blackfeet Tribe declared a state of emergency on Monday. Tribal officials met Tuesday with the talk turning to concerns about winds of up to 50 mph forecast to begin Wednesday night and into Thursday.

The Great Falls Tribune reports officials were concerned that residents who got dug out of the snow would get into town for supplies and then be stranded there by white-out conditions. Robert DesRosier says the tribe identified a building where rural residents could stay if they get stranded.

Freight traffic has resumed through Marias Pass after BNSF Railway completed avalanche mitigation work following a slide that shutdown the critical main line railroad on Sunday. Amtrak passenger trains will follow Thursday.

On Tuesday, BNSF received a special use permit from Glacier Park to let the railroad use a “DaisyBell,” which is a cylinder suspended from a helicopter that can shoot pressure waves at a slope to trigger a slide. The permit also allowed the railroad to use hand charges and an avalauncher as a backup. The last time the railroad received a permit for avalanche mitigation was in 2014.