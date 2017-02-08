Foster Care Rights Bill Passes Montana House

HELENA — The Montana House has passed a bill that allows foster children and foster parents to lodge a complaint with the state if they believe their rights have been violated.

The bill that passed 74-26 Wednesday lays out a list of rights for a child in the state’s foster care system, including freedom from abuse, access to quality medical care and an appropriate education.

The foster parents’ rights include freedom from discrimination, being treated with dignity and being notified of changes that would affect the child’s placement.

Republican Rep. Frank Garner’s bill creates a position within the Department of Public Health and Human Services that would handle complaints by children and parents that their rights were violated.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

