Work is underway to transform the former Tree Frog Tavern on U.S. Highway 2 in Kalispell into a sports bar and grill.

Developers have submitted site review plans to the city to remodel the former tavern on the west side of town and renovate it into Rivals Sports Grill. The new restaurant at 1250 Highway 2 West will have a full bar and restaurant, along with a casino. The new sports bar is replacing the Tree Frog Tavern, which replaced the former Sizzler in 2013.