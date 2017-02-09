U.S. 2, Railroad Closed Again Following Avalanche on Marias Pass

Updated: Feb. 9, 12:45 p.m.

Highway and rail traffic over Marias Pass have once again come to a standstill following another avalanche on the southern edge of Glacier National Park.

U.S. Highway 2 and BNSF Railway’s main line between Essex and East Glacier Park were closed Thursday morning for the second time in less than a week due to avalanche activity east of Essex.

The Montana Department of Transportation U.S. 2 between West Glacier and Essex was open to local traffic only.

On Sunday, both the highway and railroad were closed following an avalanche near the summit of Marias Pass. On Tuesday, Glacier Park issued a special use permit to BNSF so that the railroad could conduct avalanche mitigation in the area. The railroad used a “DaisyBell,” which is a cylinder suspended from a helicopter that can shoot pressure waves at a slope to trigger a slide. The permit also allowed the railroad to use hand charges and an avalauncher as a backup. The last time the railroad received a permit for avalanche mitigation was in 2014.

