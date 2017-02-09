Hit the Trail with a Dog-Sled Team

With so much snow in the Flathead and surrounding mountains and valleys, it’s time to get to all those winter activities that Mother Nature doesn’t always let us enjoy.

One of the most interesting and exhilarating ways to see the Flathead is from a dog sled, and the valley’s teams are ready to pull through the winter wonderland.

Check out Dog Sled Adventures in Olney, where owner Jeff Ulsamer runs teams of dogs into the Stillwater State Forest. Some of Ulsamer’s pups are rescues, and most of them have fascinating back-stories. For more information, visit www.dogsledadventuresmontana.com or call (406) 881-2275.

Near Whitefish, Butch Sparr runs dogs with Winter Woods Dog Sled Tours, though tour space is limited as the dogs train for upcoming races. For more information, call (406) 862-7232 or email bsparr@centurytel.net.

Closer to Flathead Lake, the dog and human staff at Base Camp Bigfork take visitors on adventures into the nearby wilderness and frozen-over lakes for great views and better stories. For more information, visit www.basecampbigfork.com or call (406) 871-9733.

And if watching is more your style, upcoming sled-dog races include the Flathead Classic on Feb. 25 and 26, which runs from Olney to Polebridge, and the Montana Race to the Sky on Feb. 10-14, which runs a 300-mile trail starting from Helena.

