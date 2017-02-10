Missoula Men Sentenced for Roles in Robbery, Carjacking, Kidnapping

MISSOULA — A man accused of robbing a Missoula convenience store before kidnapping a family and leading authorities on a high-speed chase has been sentenced to 26 years in federal prison.

The Missoulian reports 36-year-old Thomas Dempsey was sentenced Thursday, and his accomplice, Nick West, received 15 years. Prosecutors say the two robbed the gas station, stole a car with a family still inside and held them hostage while fleeing law enforcement.

Dempsey and West pleaded guilty to conspiracy, carjacking and using a firearm during a crime. Dempsey also pleaded guilty to kidnapping.

On Wednesday, Carissa Kopp, who dropped the men off at the store the night of the robbery and was supposed to be their getaway driver, was sentenced to nine years. Hannah Parker, who was in the car at the time, received five years.

