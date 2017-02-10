Mountain Lion Killed Near Missoula School

MISSOULA — State wildlife officials have shot and killed a mountain lion near an elementary school in Missoula.

The Missoulian reports the mountain lion was reported Wednesday by Patrick Colleran, who first spotted the animal while out jogging with his dog. The Missoula resident says his dog chased the mountain lion until the cougar climbed up a tree.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks located and shot the 115-pound male cougar near Rattlesnake Elementary School and removed a dead deer it had been feeding on.

Wildlife Manager Mike Thompson says the mountain lion is likely one of a pair of siblings working the Rattlesnake Creek drainage.

Last month, game wardens killed a female mountain lion and three kittens after they killed two dogs on the northwestern edge of Missoula.

Comments

comments