SB97 About Protecting Citizens

Senate Bill (SB97) has recently passed successfully through the Senate in Helena and will soon move on to the House.

Several “activist” groups say SB97 “is not needed” and will cause certain immigrants to have hurt feelings to even have such a bill brought forward.

SB97 establishes: The Primacy of Montana Law by prohibiting the application of foreign law or doctrines when it violates a fundamental right guaranteed by the Montana or U.S. constitutions. Nowhere in the bill is any “group” mentioned.

This is not about offending anyone; but it is about protecting the citizens of Montana from the litigated challenges of foreign international laws and doctrines. Attempts have already taken place in a number of our U.S. courts. It is odd that one has to even prepare to think this can happen right here in Montana, however, it is becoming necessary to prepare for these “attempts” that could pose a real threat to the sovereignty of our legal system.

Please support SB 97 brought forth by our state Sen. Keith Regier.

Linda Johnson

Kalispell

