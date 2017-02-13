Bighorn River Floods Parts of Northern Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents along the Bighorn River in northern Wyoming are battling major flooding with the help of National Guard troops and others.

The flooding began over the weekend when warm temperatures melted snow and ice jams caused water to back up.

More than 100 homes were evacuated in Worland.

Kelly Ruiz of the state Homeland Security Office says about 60 guard troops are deployed to the Worland area to help with sandbagging efforts. Another dozen personnel who normally fight forest fires in the summer are heading to neighboring Big Horn County.

Ruiz says she doesn’t yet have any specifics on homes or businesses damaged.

