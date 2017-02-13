Montana House Supports Restricting Governor’s Use of Plane

HELENA — The Montana House has given initial approval to a measure that would require the governor to pay for use of the state airplane to travel to campaign events.

Monday’s 58-42 vote mostly followed party lines, with one Republican joining Democrats in voting no. The bill must pass a final vote before it goes to the Senate.

Rep. Brad Tschida is one of several GOP lawmakers who complained last year that Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock used the state plane for a combination of campaign events and official business during his re-election bid.

The Missoula Republican’s bill would require the governor’s campaign to reimburse the state for the cost of a charter aircraft if it’s used for campaign events. The governor would not be able to use the plane for campaign activity within 60 days of an election.

Comments

comments