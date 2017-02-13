Next U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to Come from Kootenai Forest

It will be hauled across the country and displayed on the West Lawn of the Capitol

By Associated Press // // Latest Headlines, News & Features

MISSOULA — The Kootenai National Forest in northwestern Montana has been selected to provide the 2017 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree.

The tree must be between 60 and 85 feet tall and a species that represents Montana. It also must be accessible to the crane and semi-truck that will be used to remove the tree in November.

It will be hauled across the country and displayed on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

In 2008, a fir tree selected from the Bitterroot National Forest, was displayed at the U.S. Capitol.

The 2016 Capitol Christmas tree came from the Payette National Forest in Idaho.

Comments

comments

More From The Beacon