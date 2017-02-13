Next U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to Come from Kootenai Forest

MISSOULA — The Kootenai National Forest in northwestern Montana has been selected to provide the 2017 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree.

The tree must be between 60 and 85 feet tall and a species that represents Montana. It also must be accessible to the crane and semi-truck that will be used to remove the tree in November.

It will be hauled across the country and displayed on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

In 2008, a fir tree selected from the Bitterroot National Forest, was displayed at the U.S. Capitol.

The 2016 Capitol Christmas tree came from the Payette National Forest in Idaho.

Comments

comments