FVCC Theatre Performs ‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead’

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Flathead Valley Community College’s founding, FVCC’s Theatre Department will perform Tom Stoppard’s 1967 play “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” on Feb. 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25. All performances begin at 7 p.m. in the campus theatre located inside the Arts and Technology Building.

“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” is the tale of “Hamlet” as told from the worm’s-eye view of two minor characters in the classic play by William Shakespeare. In Stoppard’s best-known work, this Shakespearean Laurel and Hardy finally get a chance to take the lead role, but do so in a world where reality and illusion intermix, eventually leading to a tragic end for the two heroes.

The play’s content is deemed appropriate for pre-teen to adult audiences. Tickets are $10 for the general public, $5 for senior citizens and free for all students. Tickets are available for purchase at the door or in advance at the FVCC Bookstore or online at www.fvcc.edu/theatre.

