Havre Airport Overbilled for Power for 30 Years

HAVRE — Havre’s airport has been overbilled for electricity for 30 years, but it’s not clear who’s at fault.

The Havre Daily News reports new airport manager Tony Dolphay discovered the airport was paying electric bills for 163 unmetered runway lights that don’t exist. Airport board chairman Bob Breum says the board was looking for ways to save money when the error was discovered.

Dolphay calculated the potential overpayment at about $90,000. NorthWestern did credit the airport for its overpayments in 2016.

NorthWestern spokesman Butch Larcombe says the airport isn’t going to get a $90,000 credit. He says the airport board was responsible for checking the bills and notifying the company of any changes.

Dolphay says he’s been unable to find proof that airport officials told the utility about the 1985 lighting changes.

Havre Mayor Tim Solomon says airport officials are hoping for a reasonable settlement.

Comments

comments