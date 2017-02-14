McDonald’s Original 1974 Location to be Demolished and Rebuilt

Flathead Valley McDonald’s is going to close its original McDonald’s restaurant on U.S. Highway 2 West near the Flathead County Fairgrounds next month. It will demolish the current facility, and reopen with a new building and new fast food technology. Its reopening target date is set for the end of June 2017.

The restaurant will not be laying off any of its team during construction. Staff members at the U.S. Highway 2 restaurant will continue work, either at our other locations, or out in the community doing charity work.

Follow the progress of the rebuild on the Flathead Valley McDonald’s Facebook page. The restaurant plans to have a grand closing on March 18 and it will be “going out with a bang,” according to a press release from the company.

