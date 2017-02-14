Supco: State Doesn’t Have to Pay in Sexual Harassment Case

HELENA — The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling that says the state does not have to pay a $744,000 settlement in a sexual harassment claim filed against a former eastern Montana judge.

Justices ruled 5-0 Tuesday in denying an appeal filed by Charlene Berdahl, a former court reporter for District Judge George “Jerry” Huss of Forsyth.

Berdahl filed a sexual harassment complaint against Huss with the Montana Human Rights Bureau in February 2014. In August 2014 the state informed Huss’ attorney, John Crist of Billings, that it would not consent to any settlement.

A month later, Huss settled the case as long as Berdahl agreed to seek the money from the state and not Huss.

The justices noted Berdahl could still pursue her complaint through the Montana Human Rights Bureau.

