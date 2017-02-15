Homeless Advocates in Montana Propose Village of Tiny Houses

BOZEMAN — Homeless advocates in Montana say a cluster of tiny home-style units might be able to help a city combat homelessness.

St. James Episcopal church Bozeman deacon Connie Campbell-Pearson tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that she came up with the idea after seeing a story about a tiny homes project in Detroit last summer.

Graduate architecture students at Montana State University have drawn up a concept of a 160-square-foot residence with just enough space for a bed, toilet, shower and mini-fridge. Each $10,000 unit would provide secure living space for someone who would otherwise be on the streets or in and out of seasonal warming centers.

Campbell-Pearson says advocates have been searching for a location for the tiny village and reaching out to the community for donations and support.

Comments

comments