Man Found Competent to Stand Trial in Great Falls Killing

GREAT FALLS — A trial date has been set for a homeless man charged with killing a 60-year-old Great Falls man in January 2016.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Brett McDermott has been found fit to stand trial in the death of Bradley Boland. His trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 11.

McDermott was first charged with tampering with evidence for removing paper bags from his hands meant to preserve evidence after McDermott reported Boland’s death. McDermott was charged with deliberate homicide and assault last June.

District Judge Elizabeth Best initially ruled McDermott was not fit to stand trial because he appeared unable to communicate with his attorneys. Testimony from two forensic psychologists provided differing opinions on McDermott’s fitness, so Best ordered further evaluation at the state psychiatric hospital.

