When: Saturday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m.

Where: Polson Elks Club

More info: 406-871-1109

Rob Quist and daughter Halladay Quist headline Polson’s 8th annual Winterfest. This is a fundraiser for Soup’s On, a program that has provided nearly 64,000 free meals to needy people in our community since its inception in 2009. A silent auction as well as a live auction is also slated. Tickets are $10.

