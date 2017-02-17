Bigfork Girls Basketball Coach Steps Down Due to Family Illness

Jami Grende has abruptly stepped down as head coach of the girls basketball program at Bigfork High School due to a sudden family illness.

Grende stepped down this week. Assistant coach Cortnee Gunlock, who has led the junior-varsity team, is filling in as interim head coach with the help of Kelly Grisak, another assistant in the program. Bigfork defeated Libby 52-40 on Thursday night in the District 7B opener. The Valkyries (12-7) play Troy on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Eureka in the district championship game before advancing to next week’s Western B divisional tournament in Ronan.

Grende was in her third season as head coach of the Vals.

Comments

comments